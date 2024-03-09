DigiByte Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $259.77 million and $11.13 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,325.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.37 or 0.00632802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00055429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00063328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00213902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00161987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,875,114,383 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

