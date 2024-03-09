American Trust Buys Shares of 1,145 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock opened at $387.99 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

