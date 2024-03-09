BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.38 million and approximately $15.82 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00017793 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00026673 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,427.46 or 1.00148919 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00153927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,065,719,646 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04008365 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.