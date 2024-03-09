Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.44 and last traded at $93.35. Approximately 3,260,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,719,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

