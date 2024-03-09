Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter.
DLAKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 81,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.37.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
