Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

DLAKY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 81,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

