Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $271.0 million-$273.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.8 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.130 EPS.

Samsara Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,657,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.56.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 316,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,283.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $81,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 316,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,844,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

