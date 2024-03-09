SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Mary S. Chan Sells 1,977 Shares

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.70 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average of $222.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

