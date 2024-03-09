Michael Forsum Acquires 17,241 Shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Landsea Homes by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

