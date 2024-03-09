49,603 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

