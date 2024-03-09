Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells 18,260 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $116.25 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

