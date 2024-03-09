Morgan Stanley Sells 10,167,132 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,492,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,167,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $778,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.