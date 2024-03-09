Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 116.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,937,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.68% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $844,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 96,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VGIT stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
