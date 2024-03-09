The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.
The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MXF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.
Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.