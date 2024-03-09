The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MXF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

About The Mexico Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.