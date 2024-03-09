Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Sells $21,935.02 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,422 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $21,935.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,891.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $883,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Funko by 1,188.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,130 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth about $6,764,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Funko by 76.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

