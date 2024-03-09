Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 38,051 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,994,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,396,000 after buying an additional 1,044,167 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 687,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,712,000 after acquiring an additional 99,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 48.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,595,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 517,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 372,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 85,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 263,731 shares of company stock worth $7,696,292 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

