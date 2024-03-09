Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Gary W. Pace Sells 1,066 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Torno Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

