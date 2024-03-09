Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,291 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

