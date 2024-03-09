The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $11,470,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.15.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.