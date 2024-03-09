CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Suzana Furtado Sells 250 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Suzana Furtado sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.02, for a total transaction of C$17,255.95.

CCL Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$72.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.61. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$73.77.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$78.80.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.