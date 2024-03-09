Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,593 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 18.8% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $335.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $339.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

