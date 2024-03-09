Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 12,352 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

