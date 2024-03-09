iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

