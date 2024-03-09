Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 416 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.16 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

