Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

