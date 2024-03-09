Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $283.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96.
A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.75.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
