Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $316.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $305.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.50. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

