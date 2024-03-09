Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 338.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,579 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 94,625 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ADT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in ADT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in ADT by 33.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,301 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.58. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

