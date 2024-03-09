Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 422,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 93,902 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

