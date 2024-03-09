Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,556,000 after buying an additional 740,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $77.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

