Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $81.89 and a 1-year high of $108.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

