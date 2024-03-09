Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,839 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $924,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $161.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

