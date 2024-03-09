Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $391.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.30, for a total value of $77,086.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,752 shares of company stock valued at $85,804,539. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

