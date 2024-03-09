Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.