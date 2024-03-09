Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $913,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $298.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.37. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $212.07 and a 12 month high of $305.19.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

