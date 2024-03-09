Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $446.72

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $446.72 and last traded at $446.45, with a volume of 26832104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.79.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.19.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.