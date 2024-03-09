Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $446.72

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $446.72 and last traded at $446.45, with a volume of 26832104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $438.79.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.19.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.