ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 14,992 shares.The stock last traded at $110.92 and had previously closed at $109.46.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ORIX by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

