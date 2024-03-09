OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Trading Down 4.9%

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 139,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 411,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

OABI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

