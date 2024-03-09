Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.73. 671,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,673,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on GH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

