John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.90

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.87, with a volume of 10628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 409,447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 236,485 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 89,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.