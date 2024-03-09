Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 91000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Acceleware Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17.
Acceleware Company Profile
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acceleware
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.