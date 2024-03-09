Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.28

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 17842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
