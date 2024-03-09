Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.85

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.85 and last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $553.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.