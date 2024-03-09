SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.24

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 125576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,811,000 after purchasing an additional 942,184 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

