iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.44

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 259757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

