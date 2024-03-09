iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.44

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.44 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 259757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
