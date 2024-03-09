X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.92

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.92 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 62828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $975.64 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 169,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 129,301 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

