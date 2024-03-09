First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 37,834 shares.The stock last traded at $91.03 and had previously closed at $90.50.

The stock has a market cap of $883.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

