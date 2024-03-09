Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.27

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.27 and last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 59095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.42.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

