iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.26

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 3824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 637.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 587,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after purchasing an additional 110,579 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

