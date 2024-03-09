iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.26

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 3824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
