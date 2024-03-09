PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
PSC Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.
PSC Insurance Group Company Profile
