PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from PSC Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

PSC Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96.

Get PSC Insurance Group alerts:

PSC Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides diversified insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Distribution, Agency, United Kingdom, and Group. The company provides commercial and life insurance broking, as well as workers compensation consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for PSC Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSC Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.