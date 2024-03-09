Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.5 %

Vox Royalty stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth $44,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

