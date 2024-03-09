Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Vox Royalty has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vox Royalty to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.5 %
Vox Royalty stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
